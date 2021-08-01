Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.