For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high tempe…
This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Munster folk…
This evening in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. Temperatures a…
For the drive home in Munster: A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We'…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is…