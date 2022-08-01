Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Two cold fronts are expected within 24 hours in Northwest Indiana. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to our temperatures in our updated forecast.
Isolated showers for the morning commute today as a cold front works over Northwest Indiana. See when the rain will come to an end and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
Showers and storms in Northwest Indiana early this morning, but they won't be sticking around all day. Find out when the rain will end and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
Absolutely spectacular conditions in the Region today! Can we get them to stick around? Find out if rain will return this weekend and what will happen to our temperatures in our updated forecast.
