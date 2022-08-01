Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.