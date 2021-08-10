Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.