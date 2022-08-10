This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Another day, another cold front for Northwest Indiana. No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain in spots. The latest on when rain will begin, end, and if we'll see any more Friday here.
The chance of rain continues today across Northwest Indiana. Showers and storms don't want to leave us alone for Saturday and Sunday! See when rain is least and most likely in our weekend forecast.
Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Northwest Indiana, small chance of flooding Wednesday night
The chance for damaging wind and hail has come to an end in the Region, but more rain is in the forecast. A few flooded roads can't be ruled out through tonight.
Hot and humid in the Region early this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards in our latest forecast.