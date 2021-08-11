 Skip to main content
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95.45. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

