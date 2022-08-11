Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.