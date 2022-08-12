 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts