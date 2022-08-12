Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.