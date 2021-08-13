Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty w…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
This evening in Munster: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms…
For the drive home in Munster: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 56% chanc…
For the drive home in Munster: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
For the drive home in Munster: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain stro…
Munster's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see…