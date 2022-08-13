Munster's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
The chance of rain continues today across Northwest Indiana. Showers and storms don't want to leave us alone for Saturday and Sunday! See when rain is least and most likely in our weekend forecast.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Another day, another cold front for Northwest Indiana. No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain in spots. The latest on when rain will begin, end, and if we'll see any more Friday here.