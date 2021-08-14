 Skip to main content
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

