For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty w…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
This evening in Munster: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms…
For the drive home in Munster: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe th…
Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Munster folks should be prepared for high tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 56% chanc…
For the drive home in Munster: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
Munster's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.