 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts