For the drive home in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
