This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
