Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

