This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it…
This evening in Munster: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms…
For the drive home in Munster: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe th…
Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Munster folks should be prepared for high tempera…
For the drive home in Munster: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
For the drive home in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. I…