Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.