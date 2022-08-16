Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's not going to be a lot of rain, but showers will be around today and tomorrow in Northwest Indiana. See when you might need the umbrella in our latest forecast.
Nothing to complain about today or tonight. Some showers will try to sneak back into the Region for Tuesday though. Find out when the best chance of seeing rain is in our updated forecast.
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 …
Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 d…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degre…
It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Munst…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…