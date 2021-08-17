This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
