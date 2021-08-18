 Skip to main content
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

