Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.