This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
