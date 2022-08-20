 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

