This evening's outlook for Munster: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
