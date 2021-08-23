For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
