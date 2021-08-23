Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.