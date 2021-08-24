Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 103.28. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.