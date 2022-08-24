 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

