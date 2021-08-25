 Skip to main content
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

