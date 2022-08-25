Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.