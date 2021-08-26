This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening's outlook for Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks t…
This evening in Munster: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
Munster's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…