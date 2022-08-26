Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Showers and storms today and tonight ahead of and along a cold front. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. More rain expected for Sunday! Full details in our updated weekend forecast.
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tomorrow in Northwest Indiana. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in spots. See when showers and storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Very pleasant today! Some fog will form late tonight though and our next chance of rain isn't far away. Find out when it will begin in our updated forecast.
Highs in the 70s and partly to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures will be rising this weekend though with showers and storms making a comeback. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
No rain today or tonight, but showers and storms are expected Thursday in Northwest Indiana ahead of and along our next cold front. Get the latest timing in our weather update.
