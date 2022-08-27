 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts