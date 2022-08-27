For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
