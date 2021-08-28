Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.