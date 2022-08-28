Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tomorrow in Northwest Indiana. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in spots. See when showers and storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Highs in the 70s and partly to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures will be rising this weekend though with showers and storms making a comeback. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Very pleasant today! Some fog will form late tonight though and our next chance of rain isn't far away. Find out when it will begin in our updated forecast.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
No rain today or tonight, but showers and storms are expected Thursday in Northwest Indiana ahead of and along our next cold front. Get the latest timing in our weather update.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Exp…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …