Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

