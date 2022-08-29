 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts