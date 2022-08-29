Munster's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some rain around this morning in Northwest Indiana, but as a cold front works over us late this afternoon and evening, storms are likely and some could be severe. Full details in our latest forecast.
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tomorrow in Northwest Indiana. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in spots. See when showers and storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Highs in the 70s and partly to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures will be rising this weekend though with showers and storms making a comeback. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Very pleasant today! Some fog will form late tonight though and our next chance of rain isn't far away. Find out when it will begin in our updated forecast.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
No rain today or tonight, but showers and storms are expected Thursday in Northwest Indiana ahead of and along our next cold front. Get the latest timing in our weather update.
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud …