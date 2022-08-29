Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.