Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.