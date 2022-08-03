 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts