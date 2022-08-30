Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
