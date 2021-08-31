This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
