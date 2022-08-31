This evening in Munster: Clear. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
