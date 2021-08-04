For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
