This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
