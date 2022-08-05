 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

