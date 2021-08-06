 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts