Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
