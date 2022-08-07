 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

