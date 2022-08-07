Munster's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Hot and humid in the Region early this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards in our latest forecast.
Another day, another cold front for Northwest Indiana. No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain in spots. The latest on when rain will begin, end, and if we'll see any more Friday here.
Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Northwest Indiana, small chance of flooding Wednesday night
The chance for damaging wind and hail has come to an end in the Region, but more rain is in the forecast. A few flooded roads can't be ruled out through tonight.
The chance of rain continues today across Northwest Indiana. Showers and storms don't want to leave us alone for Saturday and Sunday! See when rain is least and most likely in our weekend forecast.
Quiet weather for Tuesday, but with a cold front moving in Wednesday, showers and storms look likely and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest on the timing and threats here.
Showers and storms in Northwest Indiana early this morning, but they won't be sticking around all day. Find out when the rain will end and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
