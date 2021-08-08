Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.