Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
For the drive home in Munster: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain stro…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'…
Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…
For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It l…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mu…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see…
For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tom…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see…