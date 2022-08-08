 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

