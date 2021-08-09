Munster's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 101.01. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
