Breezy, cool Tuesday in Northwest Indiana; scattered showers tonight

Tuesday Forecast

Thanks to yet another cold front arriving this morning, Tuesday will be even cooler than Monday in Northwest Indiana. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s. This is well below normal for late September when we should have high temperatures in the mid 70s. To make it feel even cooler, it will also be breezy, with wind gusts reaching around 25 mph in the afternoon. Just mostly sunny skies along the cold front this morning, but behind it cloud cover will thicken and a few showers are expected during the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be in LaPorte County.

Tuesday Night Forecast

More showers are expected to pop up in more locations across the Region as we go through Tuesday night with activity peaking during the overnight hours. Because these are lake effect showers, the best chance of seeing this scattered activity will be near Lake Michigan, with less activity expected farther south. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties, but dipping into the low 40s in Newton and Jasper counties. It will continue to be breezy with wind gusts around 20 mph.

Wednesday Forecast

Though we'll be past the peak of the activity, isolated showers are still expected for the Wednesday morning commute. As we go through the day, less and less activity is expected, with the last of the showers coming to an end in LaPorte County by the late afternoon Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies to start will eventually become mostly sunny again. A few may reach the low 60s in Newton County, but most in Northwest Indiana will only top out in the upper 50s. Not as much wind as Tuesday, but still a light breeze with gusts around 15 mph.

Wednesday night looks dry, but cold. Low temperatures will mainly be in the upper 30s across the Region. With normal low temperatures in the low 50s this time of year, this will put us near record cold levels. Not much wind late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, but hats and gloves will still be a good idea!

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

