Chance for isolated showers continues in the Region Tuesday

With low pressure areas to our south and north, lots of clouds today and still an opportunity for rain. Find out when the chance for showers begins and ends and what's in store for Wednesday in our latest forecast video.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

