Chilly with on and off rain in the Region today; cold Wednesday night ahead

A chilly, damp start to Wednesday in Northwest Indiana. Light to moderate showers in many locations, especially in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. Less activity farther from Lake Michigan in Newton and Jasper counties. The wettest part of the day is early this morning. As we go through the day, fewer and fewer lake effect showers will be around. Activity will come to an end in the southern part of the Region first, with showers ending near the lake during the late afternoon. The cloud cover will gradually decrease throughout the day as well with mostly cloudy skies eventually becoming mostly clear.

With clouds and rain around for a good portion of the day, don't expect much of a warm up. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s. This is well below normal for Sept. 28 when we typically see highs in the low 70s. One thing that will help is there won't be as much wind around today as Tuesday. Just a light breeze with wind gusts around 15 mph.

Mostly clear and cold for Wednesday night. Low temperatures will dip into the low 40s and upper 30s in the northern part of the Region, but southern locations will reach the mid to low 30s. Frost is possible in Newton and Jasper counties, so sensitive plants should be brought indoors or covered. With normal lows around 50 degrees, these temperatures are way below where we should be in late September and actually are near record cold levels. The good news is winds will only be around 5 mph, so no wind chill factor to worry about.

After the cold start, temperatures will rebound Thursday afternoon, but stay below normal for this time of year. Most will see highs in the mid 60s, but some near the lake could get stuck in the low 60s. A few clouds in the morning, but sunny skies in the afternoon. Light winds around 5 mph throughout the day.

Temperatures will continue to slowly rise through the weekend and dry weather will persist. Our next chance of rain is not until Monday with a weak cold front.