Cool and windy for the first day of fall in the Region

A few showers still around early Thursday morning, but most will have a dry morning commute. All rain will exit the area by the late morning and the rest of the day will see partly cloudy skies eventually become mostly sunny. Thursday is the first day of autumn and it will certainly be feeling like it in Northwest Indiana. High temperatures will only reach around 63! Our normal high temperature for the fall equinox is 76. To make it feel even cooler, it will also be a windy day with wind gusts reaching around 30 mph this afternoon.

It will still be breezy early Thursday night, but eventually winds will die down. Get ready for a chilly night. Temperatures will dip all the way to around 41 degrees. Our normal low temperature for the start of fall is 53. Dry tonight with mostly clear skies during the evening and partly cloudy skies overnight.

Partly cloudy skies in the morning Friday will become mostly cloudy in the afternoon, but dry conditions are still expected. Another cool day with highs around 64, but unlike today there will not be much wind, only around 10 mph.

Isolated showers return to the forecast for Friday night. Not everyone will see rain, but it will be around with the best chance after 10 p.m. Still not much wind and not as chilly as Thursday night. Lows will reach around 50 degrees.